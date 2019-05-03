J. Patrice Kaluza



March 17, 1957 - April 25, 2019



Raleigh



J. Patrice Caflin Kaluza passed away unexpectedly at her home in Corolla, NC on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born March 17, 1957, in Philadelphia, she attended St. Jane Frances DeChantal School and Notre Dame High School in Easton, PA, and Governor's School for the Arts at Bucknell University.



While enrolled at Chestnut Hill College, she met future Husband, William Kaluza, from nearby U. of Pa. Within weeks they knew they would one day be married, but they waited for Patrice to earn her B.S. in Music Education and Voice before marrying on August 11, 1979.



While living in Harrisburg, PA, Patrice created the music curriculum at St. Margaret Mary School, and formed a Handbell Choir. She also delivered her first-born son, Patrick. Patrice was co-founder of Damascus Theater Company and founded the Damascus Music Conservatory while creating comprehensive theater arts programs at Holy Cross School and St. Elizabeth School in Rockville, MD during which time she delivered three additional babies: Marilauren, Jacquelyn and Gregory. Patrice helped design The Franciscan School, Raleigh, NC, and served as the first Band Director.



She performed in a cappella group, Synergy, Oldies band, Lady & the Tramps, and Dance band, Barclay Quartet. Patrice founded SeaSound Entertainment through which she represented several hundred U.S. and international musicians and performers, including acts from Las Vegas. She toured with Stars of The Lawrence Welk Show and earned her C.P.A.E. degree through NAPAMA.



Also a talented artist, she created magnificent artwork from shells, driftwood, sea fans and other sea life sold through her online businesses, Sea Treasure by Patrice and Kaleidoscope Baby.



Her ultimate achievement was the recording of her vocal CD, "At Last" for which she collaborated with Orchestral Conductor Todd Sullivan and Multiple Emmy Award Winner, Arranger & Composer, Lanny Meyers.



Recognized throughout the entertainment industry as an extraordinary vocalist and multi-instrumentalist who played more than 20 instruments, she believed in treating others fairly, educating future artists, supporting other performers and using her many talents to bring joy to the elderly, to the sick and to school students.



Through her musical instruction, she was a positive force in the lives of hundreds of children who often sought her assistance not only for musical instruction but also to navigate challenges in their lives. As a Mother, she was a role model for boldly confronting new challenges, defending the rights of those with disabilities, treating others as she hoped to be treated, and living life joyfully with love for all and devotion to family. To her friends, she was a loving spirit who truly cared about their personal needs and happiness. To strangers in need, she was a generous financier of their desperate needs.



Patrice was predeceased by Father, James Caflin and Mother, Mary Ellen Kempsey Caflin. She is survived by Husband of 40 years, William Kaluza; four children, Patrick (Doria), Marilauren (Joseph), Jacquelyn and Gregory, all of Raleigh, NC; Grandchildren, Catherine, Elizabeth and Charles; Sister Jayne (Peter); and several Step-siblings, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.



A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 11401 Leesville Road, Raleigh, NC with reception immediately following in Founders Hall of the Church. Donations in her name can be made to Corolla Chapel building fund at www.corollachapel.com. More information on final arrangements and her many accomplishments can be found at Renaissance Funeral Home site, www.rfhr.com Published in The News & Observer on May 3, 2019