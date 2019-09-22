Home

Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2809 Poole Rd.
Raleigh, NC
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2809 Poole Rd.
Raleigh, NC
J. Samuel Hewitt Obituary
Jerome "Sam" Hewitt

Raleigh

Jerome Hewitt, 96 of Raleigh peacefully transitioned on September 19, 2019.

He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Laura Frances, and his son, Jerome, Jr. (Sammy).

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Kim (Bill Greg), Vicki (Ron McNeil), Brett, and Maria.

He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Jerome, Angela (Re-Re), Emmanuel, Ashley, Tyler, and Hewitt. He has 8 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Family visitation will be at 12:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church (building fund), 2809 Poole Rd., Raleigh, NC 27610

Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
