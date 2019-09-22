|
Jerome "Sam" Hewitt
Raleigh
Jerome Hewitt, 96 of Raleigh peacefully transitioned on September 19, 2019.
He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Laura Frances, and his son, Jerome, Jr. (Sammy).
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Kim (Bill Greg), Vicki (Ron McNeil), Brett, and Maria.
He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Jerome, Angela (Re-Re), Emmanuel, Ashley, Tyler, and Hewitt. He has 8 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Family visitation will be at 12:30 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church (building fund), 2809 Poole Rd., Raleigh, NC 27610
Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home.
