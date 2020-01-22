|
Col. Jack B. Midyette, Jr.
August 22, 1943 - January 17, 2020
Washington
Colonel Jack Boyd Midyette, Jr., age 76, a resident of Harbor Road, Washington, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday January 25, 2020 at Saint Peter's Episcopal Church and will be conducted by Rev. James G. Reed. The family will receive friends in the church library following the service.
Colonel Midyette was born in Beaufort County on August 22, 1943 to the late Jack Boyd Midyette and Harriette Alfred Midyette. Col. Midyette attended Aurora High School in Aurora, NC. He was a graduate of NC State University and Regents College. Col. Midyette enlisted into the US Army on active federal service as a mortarman. He then entered the Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, OK and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery in March 1968. Col. Midyette served in South Korea as a part of an 8-inch Howitzer Battalion as a Battery Commander. He concluded his active federal service as a Captain at Fort Bragg, NC. Col. Midyette transitioned to the NC Army National Guard as a member of 5th Battalion 113th Field Artillery in Louisburg, NC. Soon after, he was selected to serve in the Full Time National Guard as a Federal Technician. His highlighted career included selection for Battalion Commander of 5-113 FA and the Deputy Chief of Staff-Logistics. Col. Midyette's 32-year career in the service concluded as the Chief of Staff of the NC Army National Guard in which he managed and directed the administration, coordination, planning, development, executions, and supervision of all NC National Guard programs.
Survivors include two sons, Jack Midyette III and wife Tanya of Wake Forest, Damron Midyette and Kristin Retzlaff of Clayton, three grandchildren, Samantha, Gregory, Noah, step-grandchildren, Tyler, Sarah, and Hannah Retzlaff.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lee Midyette.
