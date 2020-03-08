|
|
John Major "Jack" Creamer
RALEIGH
John Major "Jack" Creamer made a difference for good during his earthly life as an encourager and provider for his family, a thoughtful and dedicated employee, a faithful friend to many and a whole-hearted follower of God. He was born on February 15, 1954, in Detroit, MI and passed away on March 2, 2020, in Raleigh, NC.
Jack grew up in Schenectady, NY. He earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He had a 15-year career with General Electric followed by a 30-year career with Square D/Schneider Electric in Raleigh, NC, and Paris, France. His most recent position was that of Market Segment Manager for Pumping Equipment. He provided leadership to the pump industry advocating a "systems approach". He connected the mechanical and electrical industries through his knowledge of pumping systems. Jack's job allowed him both to provide for his family and to develop many relationships through his work as a product specialist, mentor, and friend. Among many awards and recognitions, his career longevity and service were recognized by a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Who's Who Publications Board in 2019.
He was active as a member and an usher at Crossroads Fellowship, Wake Forest campus and loved serving with Raleigh Dream Center over the last five years.
Jack was the son of Cary (deceased) and Virginia Major Creamer. She survives as does a sister, Barbara Creamer Twomey, her husband Jeff Twomey of Marietta, GA, and their daughter, Jenna Twomey Horstmeyer and her husband Chris Horstmeyer of Owensboro, KY. Jack is also survived by his wife of 38 years, Zane Griffin Creamer and their three sons: Troy Creamer and his wife, Kia Foster Creamer of Salisbury, NC, Cary Creamer and his son, Braxten Dudzinski Creamer, of Murrells Inlet, SC and Mont Creamer of New Orleans, LA. A wide circle of cousins, in-laws, and nephews also survive.
Jack's life will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with a memorial service at Crossroads Fellowship Wake Forest, 13029 Keith Store Rd, Wake Forest at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends following the service at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Rd, Wake Forest, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made to Raleigh Dream Center, 6325 Falls of Neuse Rd Suite 35-409, Raleigh, NC 27615 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle | Raleigh, NC 27607. In honor of Jack's appreciation of thirty years of vacations on Topsail Island, the family is endowing a memorial park bench to be placed in Surf City, NC at a later date.
Arrangments by Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Wake Forest, NC.
www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020