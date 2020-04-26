|
Jack E. McGee
Durham
Jack E. McGee passed away peacefully in his sleep, at age 94 in Brookdale of Durham on April 17, 2020. Born July 15, 1925, in Winston-Salem, Jack spent his life in the Raleigh-Durham area. He served proudly in the Navy during World War II. A graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, Jack was a lifelong lover of Carolina basketball.
Jack enjoyed a decades-long career as State Director of the March of Dimes and travelled across North Carolina coordinating fund-raising events for the cause. Even in his later years, he lobbied for women's and children's issues at the State Legislature.
He met his wife Rita Moriarty, a Red Cross disaster nurse, when she was a Director of Nurses at the Durham Polio Hospital during the Polio epidemic. They raised five children, three of them severely handicapped. Jack loved his family and friends dearly. He was known for his outgoing nature, quick wit and skill on the dance floor.
Jack was preceded in death by wife Rita; children Christine, Brian, Anne and Eileen Rathey (Ken); and close friend, Mary. He is survived by his daughter Loretta Brown (John) of Nashville, TN; grandchildren Kristen Hartmann and Lisa and Peter Rathey; great-grandchildren Corey Hartmann, Meagan Sansom (Troy) and Morrough Hartmann; and great-great grandchildren Kinleigh and Matthew Sansom. He is also survived by Mary's daughter, Micki Ford and her grandchildren Aubry and Elle Ford.
The family is deeply grateful to the staffs of Brookdale-Durham, Heartland Hospice and Doctors Making Housecalls for their loving care. Because of the current viral pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jack McGee may be made to the March of Dimes, 6504 Falls of Neuse Rd #100, Raleigh, NC 27615.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020