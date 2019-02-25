Jack Ransom Inge, Sr.



Raleigh



Jack Ransom Inge, Sr. 85, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at UNC Rex Healthcare. He was born May 1, 1933 in Wake County to the late Harry Warrick Inge and Alamae Honeycutt Inge. Jack co-owned and operated Inge Produce for many years.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.



A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612.



Jack is survived by his children: Cathy I. Teulings (Bob), Debra I. Layton (Ricky), Jack R. Inge, Jr. (Sheryl) all of Raleigh; grandchildren: Shelly T. Hodsden (Bill), Brittney Inge, Ransom Inge; great-grandchildren: Sarah and Lillian Hodsden; brother, Lamont Inge of Knightdale; sisters: Peggy I. Cahall and Harriett I. Field both of Raleigh; numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Jean Woodlief Inge; and sisters: Callie I. Davis and Gloria I. Baucom.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to North Carolina Triangle to the Coast, 600 Airport Blvd., Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560.



Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary