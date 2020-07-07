Jack Edwin Joyce



September 16, 1923 - June 28, 2020



Anthem, Arizona



Former Chesterton, IN, and Cary, NC, resident, Jack Joyce, 96, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Merrill Gardens Senior Living Center, Anthem, Arizona. Jack was born on September 23, 1923, in Hammond, In. He married Electra (Skip) Ulbrich on November 22, 1945. Skip preceded him in death on June 10, 1989. Jack was also preceded in death by his second wife, Mafalda (Mickey) Marincola, his sister, Elizabeth Artka, and sons, Timothy and Scott Joyce.







Surviving is a brother, Francis Joyce of Griffith, Indiana; two children, Tom (Margaret) Joyce of Cary, North Caroline, and Susan (Keith) Hundt of Anthem, Arizona; five grandchildren, Brian Hundt, Randy Hundt, Steven Joyce, Sarah Joyce Adamczyk, and Michael Joyce; and four great-grandchildren, Addison, Olivia, Corielle, and Susannah.



Jack attended Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Roosevelt University where he received a degree in chemistry. Later Jack attended Valparaiso University and received a master's degree in Liberal Arts. He worked for Inland Steel in East Chicago, Indiana, for 40 years. At retirement in 1983, Jack was Superintendent of Quality Control. In 1986 Jack and wife, Skip, moved from Chesterton to Cary, North Carolina, where he remained for 25 years. In 2011 Jack moved to Anthem, Arizona, to be near his daughter, Susan.



While in Chesterton, Jack was active in the boy scouts, assisted in starting St. Park Little League, and was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church. After moving to Cary, North Caroline, Jack participated in the Golden Kiwanis Club, White Plains Methodist Church, and St. Michael's Catholic Church. Jack was a frequent volunteer in community and church activities after retirement. He also enjoyed wood carving, traveling, crossword puzzles, and reading.



Jack will be buried on a family plot with wife, Skip, at Calumet Park Cemetery. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.



