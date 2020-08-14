Jack Hoyt Pendergrass
February 18, 1931 - August 11, 2020
Durham
Jack Hoyt Pendergrass was born February 18th, 1931, to James Atlas Pendergrass and Bessie Horne Pendergrass in Orange County. He was one of four children Alfred, Betty and Raymond, all solid Tar Heels. Educated in Chapel Hill and Carrboro Public Schools, Jack played left tackle on the Wild- Cats' undefeated football team. The state championship was played to a tie and decided by a coin toss, which Chapel Hill lost, in 1948. This was Jack's last big game. Upon graduation, he had offers to play for UNC, Davidson, and Elon, but the financial condition of the family forced him to seek employment.
Drafted in the US Army in 1949, Jack was given training at Fort Jackson SC, Fort Bliss Texas and then he was assigned to BTRYC768AAA, Fourth Army stationed in Chicago, Illinois. Trained in SP Training Battalion 10th Infantry Division Fort Riley Kansas in 1952, Jack was promoted to Corporal 2, Radio operator, discharged Mar 11th 1952 from Ft. Sheridan IL. He worked for Tycers' ESSO Station until September 1953. Jack joined the Durham Police Department in September of 1953. He retired after forty years of service, in September 1993.
Jack H. Pendergrass was dedicated to his career in law enforcement. He began as a patrolman with the Durham Police Department on November 1, 1953. He fulfilled duties in a variety of positions in his years of dedicated service protecting and serving the citizens of Durham. Lieutenant Pendergrass obtained an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate, a certificate for Police Science and Administration from the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville, and a certificate for the Police Executive Development Program from the Institute Government at UNC- Chapel Hill. He also completed an Associate in Applied Science for Police Science from Durham Technical Institute and received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Shaw University in 1990.
Jack married the love of his life, Helen Rose Hahola Pendergrass, having four gorgeous children; Peter, Beth, Greg, and John. Even though the first-born, Peter, met God early, he was dearly loved. Jack and Rose always had strong faith in God and trusted in His plan.
Jack was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church in Durham. He served on various ministries and was also active in the Knights of Columbus #3390 (PGK). His record of civic service includes Member and Past President of the Exchange Club of Durham (1977), Member of Fraternal Order of Police and the American Legion.
He loved to play golf, pitch horseshoes, follow the Tar Heels on the field and the court and spend time with family and friends. Thank you to all the caregivers who cared for "Papa".
Jack Pendergrass was not only a phenomenal father but a proud Grandfather to Jennifer, Elizabeth, Peter, Jessica, Chris, Joanie, Jack and John. He is the great Grandfather to Romeo and his first great granddaughter will arrive in October.
His presence is missed. His influence will live for generations.
Family will be at the church and available for visitation and fellowship at 11:00 with the funeral beginning at 12:00 noon, followed by a graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 810 W Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC 27701.Please wear a face mask/covering prior to entering the church and during the funeral service.
