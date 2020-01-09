Home

Jack R. Baker


1946 - 2020
Jack R. Baker Obituary
Jack Rudolph Baker

Charlotte

CHARLOTTE - Jack Rudolph Baker, 73, died of melanoma at the home of his sister on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. He was born on April 18, 1946 in Durham, NC, son of the late Rudolph Jackson and Edna Carpenter Baker.

Jack graduated from Durham High School in 1964 and UNC in 1967. He then received a MS in Chemical Engineering, which was his lifelong profession. The Lord, family, travel, hiking in the woods, and genealogy were his major interests.

He is survived by his sister, Dr. Betty Baker Reiter and her husband, Dr. Harold B. Reiter of Charlotte.

Jack will be buried in Maplewood Cemetery in Durham with a service at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Service, Charlotte, NC; (704) 641-7606.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 9, 2020
