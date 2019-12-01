|
|
Jack Sherwood Wilkes, age 89, of Wilson, NC, formally of Raleigh, NC, died Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019, surrounded by his family at Rex Hospital. Born May 24, 1930, in Rowland, NC, he was the son of the late Trus and Mae Wilkes. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Catherine Parnell Wilkes. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. He devoted much of his free time to caring for others in the community in various capacities.
Jack leaves to cherish his memory to his son, Jack S. Wilkes, Jr.; daughter, Anne Bass (Tommy); son, Bill Wilkes (Cindy), six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Jack began his career in 1948 with Atlantic Coastline Railroad as a Telegraph Operator. He was then called to duty and served two years with the United States Navy. Jack resumed his railroad career working in various positions and was highly respected across the railroad profession. He was a devoted employee and ended his career in 1988 as Executive Operations Manager for the Transportation Department.
Jack was an avid fisherman at Calabash and Sunset Beach, NC. He also loved sports, especially baseball, his favorite team being the Boston Red Sox. His dream was to one day visit Fenway Park in Boston. In 2016 that dream came true. The Red Sox won that night and he was so proud!
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Rex Hospital, Neuro-Surgery ICU for their care and compassion during his final days.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11 am in the Chapel at Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC. A visitation will follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hayes Barton Baptist Church - Broadcast Ministry.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019