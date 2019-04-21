Jack Sterling



Scott, Jr.



March 31,1958 - April 19, 2019



Atlantic Beach



Jack "Sterling" Scott, Jr., 61, of Atlantic Beach, passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home at 2112 Arendell Street in Morehead City. Family will receive friends following the service.



Sterling grew up in Goldsboro, North Carolina where he graduated from Wayne Country Day School. He attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington before following in his father's footsteps and beginning a career in the automobile business. Sterling owned Scott Motor Company in Goldsboro before moving to Atlantic Beach in 2012.



Sterling was blessed to have the gift of many friends and warm relationships with numerous business colleagues that lasted a lifetime. Sterling enjoyed listening to his vast music collection, surfing, boating, and most of all, being with his family and friends.



Sterling is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Jack Sterling Scott III; brother, Robert Adderson "Bob" Scott and wife Elizabeth; nephew, Robert Adderson Scott, Jr.; sister-in-law, Terri Tompkins and husband Cliff.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Janet B. Scott and Jack Sterling Scott, Sr. of Goldsboro.



Sterling's family would like to thank the many friends who came together to support Sterling in his time of need. Their show of support meant a lot to both Sterling and his family.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sterling's name to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, Inc., P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.



Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary