Jack W. Pruitt
Raleigh
Jack William Pruitt, 80, of Raleigh, NC died February 5, 2020. A lifelong North Carolinian, he was born September 12, 1939 in Raleigh, NC. He graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC in 1957 and received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1961.
Jack had a long career with the NC State Retirement System, beginning in 1969. He retired in 2002 as the Director of Retirement Services for the NC State Treasurer's office. He was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2003. After his retirement he spent most of his time in Calabash, NC.
He is survived by his wife: Lee Pruitt; son: Bryan and Jennifer Pruitt, of Huntersville; daughter: Meredith Pruitt, of Raleigh; step-daughter: Susie and Mike Fee, of Apex; grandchildren: Catherine and Jacob Pruitt and Austin and Julia Fee; and by other family and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Hallie Pruitt and by a step-daughter: Laurie Hedrick.
Graveside Funeral Rites will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 am at Raleigh Memorial Park. In keeping with Jack's life-long spirit of giving, in lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the giver's choice.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2020