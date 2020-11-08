1/1
Jack W. VanStavern
1931 - 2020
Jack Wellington VanStavern

Raleigh

Jack Wellington VanStavern of Raleigh, NC went to be with the Lord on November, 2, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born in Dorr, West Virginia on October 7, 1931 to the late Eva Virginia and Clyde Wellington VanStavern.

In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Collins Alvis; his brothers, Bob and Earl VanStavern; his sister, Gloria Lou Vance; and his first wife, Doris McFerrin VanStavern.

He is survived by his stepsons, Jerry Alvis (Carrie), Carl Alvis II; his brother, Merle VanStavern; his grandchildren, Helen and Rachel Alvis; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Jack graduated from West Virginia University (B.S. 1954), Ohio State University (M.S. 1960), and North Carolina State University (Ph.D 1970). He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956 in Germany and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He was an assistant professor at Berry College in Georgia, and later, an instructor in animal science at North Carolina State University. He went on from there to become an Administrator in the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, where he served until his retirement. Jack was actively involved in his church, St. Giles Presbyterian and had a love for antique cars.

A private family service will be held at the Columbarium at St. Giles Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 5101 Oak Park Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
