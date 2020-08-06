Jackie Langdon Glover



September 7, 1925 - August 3, 2020



Dunn



Mrs. Jackie Langdon Glover, 94, of Dunn passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn.



Mrs. Glover was born in Johnston County on September 7, 1925 to the late Arlander Molton and Cassie Louia Barbour Langdon. She is preceded in death by her husband George Frances Glover Sr. and sister Maxine Vickers.



She was a beautiful woman with a kind spirit who enjoyed gardening and had a real love for flowers. Mrs. Glover was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her family.



A Funeral Mass will be held 11 am Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dunn with Father Joseph G. Mulroney officiating.



She is survived by her sons; George Frances Glover Jr. and wife Becky, Steven Glover, daughter; Lou Ann Dunn and husband Keith, Sisters Joyce Langdon, Dot Gregory, Brenda Langdon, Grandchildren; Eric Cole, Kristy Long, Bridgett Myers, Aaron Glover, Keith Dunn Jr., great-grandchilderen; Tyler Cole, Savannah Smith, Cole Long, Caison Cole, Kaylee Long, Gabriel Glover, and great-great grandchild Ansley Cole.



A visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home from 9 to 10:30 am.



Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.



