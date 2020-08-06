1/1
Jackie L. Faircloth
1925 - 2020
Jackie Langdon Glover

September 7, 1925 - August 3, 2020

Dunn

Mrs. Jackie Langdon Glover, 94, of Dunn passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn.

Mrs. Glover was born in Johnston County on September 7, 1925 to the late Arlander Molton and Cassie Louia Barbour Langdon. She is preceded in death by her husband George Frances Glover Sr. and sister Maxine Vickers.

She was a beautiful woman with a kind spirit who enjoyed gardening and had a real love for flowers. Mrs. Glover was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her family.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11 am Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dunn with Father Joseph G. Mulroney officiating.

She is survived by her sons; George Frances Glover Jr. and wife Becky, Steven Glover, daughter; Lou Ann Dunn and husband Keith, Sisters Joyce Langdon, Dot Gregory, Brenda Langdon, Grandchildren; Eric Cole, Kristy Long, Bridgett Myers, Aaron Glover, Keith Dunn Jr., great-grandchilderen; Tyler Cole, Savannah Smith, Cole Long, Caison Cole, Kaylee Long, Gabriel Glover, and great-great grandchild Ansley Cole.

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home from 9 to 10:30 am.

Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Inc.
905 Erwin Rd.
Dunn, NC 28334
(910) 892-2447
