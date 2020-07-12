Jackie Norwood Height
Raleigh
Jackie Norwood Height, 96, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born November 15, 1923 in Wake County to the late William G. Norwood and Eula Carter Norwood. Jackie retired after 30 years of service working in the Alumni Office at NC State University. Jackie loved New Hope Baptist Church, she was the oldest living member of the church until her death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 4301 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh.
Jackie is survived by daughter, Peggy Height Jackson of Raleigh; sons: Donald Ray Height of Wendell, Billy Wayne Height (Debbie) of Raleigh, grandchildren: Heather Unwin, Dylan Unwin, Kaylynn Tart.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her son, David Lee Height; brother, Billy Chester Norwood and son-in-law, L.D. Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.