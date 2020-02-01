|
Jackie Poole
February 9, 1931 - January 29, 2020
Garner
Jackie Smith Poole, 88, passed away Wednesday at SECU Hospice. A native of Wake County, she was the daughter of the late Carl Smith and Willie Ann Williams Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday at Mt. Herman Christian Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 pm prior to the graveside at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Survivors include her son, Butch Thompson of Garner; her granddaughter, Martha Danielle Thompson; nieces and nephews, Charles and Vern Perry, Johnny and Madalyn Perry, Tim and Angie Perry, Jerry and Kay Smith.
Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 1, 2020