Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Mt. Herman Christian Church Cemetery
Jackie S. Poole


1931 - 2020
Jackie S. Poole Obituary
Jackie Poole

February 9, 1931 - January 29, 2020

Garner

Jackie Smith Poole, 88, passed away Wednesday at SECU Hospice. A native of Wake County, she was the daughter of the late Carl Smith and Willie Ann Williams Smith.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday at Mt. Herman Christian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 pm prior to the graveside at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Survivors include her son, Butch Thompson of Garner; her granddaughter, Martha Danielle Thompson; nieces and nephews, Charles and Vern Perry, Johnny and Madalyn Perry, Tim and Angie Perry, Jerry and Kay Smith.

Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 1, 2020
