Jackie Winston Stroud



December 14, 1938 - July 22, 2019



Franklinton



Jackie Winston Stroud, 80, of Franklinton, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born in Franklin County on December 14, 1938 to the late Jack and Nellie Lane Stroud. In addition to his parents, Jackie was preceded in death by a son, Brian Keith Stroud; and his sister, Linda Marshall Stroud.



The Stroud family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 2:45 pm at Franklinton Baptist Church, where funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with The Reverend David Averette and Pastor Spencer Strickland officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.



Jackie served in the U.S. Navy and then worked in law enforcement for 40 years having worked at the Polk Youth Center, Franklinton Police Department, and Youngsville Police Department where he served as Chief. Jackie was a member of the Franklinton Masonic Lodge #123. He loved fishing, going to the coast, and riding his motorcycle.



Jackie is survived by his wife, Rose Merritt Stroud; his son, Jeffrey Alan Stroud (Lisa); six grandchildren, Justin Stroud (Reshe), John Stroud (Alyssa), Michael Malone (Heather), David Malone (Felicia), Nathan Bailey, and Noah Bailey; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to the at . Lancaster's Franklinton Chapel is caring for the Stroud family. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 24, 2019