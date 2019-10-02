|
Jacob Daniel Rudd
Creedmoor
Jacob Daniel Rudd, 18, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born in Wake County and is survived by his parents, Bruce Edward Rudd, Jr. (Jami) of Morrisville and Anita Quinn Perry (Bryan) of Creedmoor. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Quinn. Jake attended Wake Tech and was employed by Hooters.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Joshua David Quinn; grandparents, Lillian Quinn, Bruce and Tish Rudd; step-brothers, Brandon Perry, Blake Perry; step-sister, Sasha Saoutine, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, October 3 in the Gathering Room at Clements Funeral Service in Durham. Friends and family are welcome following the visitation at Bruce and Anita's respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Raleigh Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, 724 Staley Court, Raleigh, NC 27609.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 2, 2019