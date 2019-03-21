Jacob J. Sanok III



Raleigh



Jacob J Sanok III passed away at home in Raleigh, North Carolina on March 17, 2019, he was sixty-six years old. He is survived by his wife Marylu. Jake was the son of the late Jacob Jr. and Mary Sanok. He was predeceased by his brother Stephan and sister Gloria Pikul (Frank). He is survived by his sisters Martha Olejniczak (John) Caroline Andryshak, his God-daughters Michele Andryshak and Jennifer Thompson (Hank), and his four "Grandchildren", Jared, Jessica, Hunter and Hannah.



Jake grew up on his family's black dirt farm in Goshen, New York. He was a graduate of Mercy College with a degree in Criminal Justice. Jake was a Village of Goshen Police Officer until his retirement in 1995. Jake and Marylu relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina. Jake then went to work for the City-County Bureau of Identification (CCBI) until his retirement.



Jake was a very active member of both the Raleigh Hog Club (HOG) and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Organizations. The HOG club raised money from various events held and donated to various charities in the county. Jake was very involved in the Blue Knights' Office Down Run project to raise money for the families of officers injured or the families of those slain while on duty, Toys for Tots, and a program to collect, repair and provide bicycles for children in need.



Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to Transition Hospice Care and to Meals on Wheels of Orange County.



There will be a Memorial Service at 12 Noon Saturday March 23, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral, Garner. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary