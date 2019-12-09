|
Jacob Marc Dinner
July 3, 1995-December 7, 2019
Raleigh
Jacob Marc Dinner passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born July 3, 1995, Jacob attended Wake County Schools and was a lifelong member of Temple Beth Or. Jacob was also a talented young man who loved to create art, and as a teenager, had a showing of his work at Artspace. A caring and generous person, Jacob also spent time in San Antonio Aqua Caliente, Guatemala, where he was part of a team helping with building improvements for the Nueve Generacion Program. It was during one of his times there that he met his wife, Yesica, with whom he has two children, Gabriela and Jefferson. In addition to his wife and children, Jacob is also survived by his parents, Rabbi Lucy Dinner and Jeffrey Dinner of Raleigh; his brother, Joshua, of Indiana; grandparents Jimmy and Mollie Fried; and uncles Edwin and James Fried (Carli), all from New Orleans. He was pre-deceased by grandparents, Marvin S. and Bernice Dinner.
A service for Jacob will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 10 at Temple Beth Or on Creedmoor Road. The family requests that donations may be made to Temple Beth Or in his memory.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 9, 2019