Jacob W. Bossert III



Goldsboro



On February 7, 2019, the world lost a man with a well-lived life. Jacob W. Bossert III "Jackie, Beau Beau", age 75, lost his courageous fight against cancer. He experienced many adventures on and around his beloved sea. He was a sailor happiest on the deck of the sailboat he sailed around the Cape of Africa. He loved everything outdoors and gained his love of the garden from his mother, Tootsie.



He retired after 30 years as VP of Business Development & Risk Management of DS Simmons, Inc. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Tootsie Farfour; his brother, Joey Farfour, and his niece, Paige Fader. He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Beddingfield Bossert; son, Jacob W. Bossert IV (Jay) and his wife Jennifer; granddaughter, Emma Chase Bossert; his sister, Beverly Farfour Fader; nephew, Bo Fader (Amy);, great niece, Ruby Paige Fader, and his four legged companion, Jake.



Jackie generously donated his body to the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. No funeral will be held. Donations may be made to the Wayne Opportunity Center or the Wayne County Humane Society, Goldsboro, NC.