Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677-5851
(704) 872-5287
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677-5851
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:30 PM
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677-5851
Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Statesville, NC
Jacqueline Fleming


1929 - 2020
Jacqueline Fleming Obituary
Jacqueline Fleming

August 25, 1929 - February 27, 2020

Raleigh

Jacqueline Fleming, 90, of Raleigh passed away on February 27, 2020. She is survived by her children; Elizabeth "Libby" Scott Fleming, David Scott (Peggy) Fleming, Jr., Suzanne (Matt) Schultes and Frank Douglas (Lesley) Fleming; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, David Scott Fleming, Sr.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1 from 4:00PM - 5:30PM at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. The funeral service will follow at 5:30 PM. Burial will be Monday, March 2 at 1:00PM in Oakwood Cemetery, Statesville, NC.

Services provided jointly by Montlawn Funeral Home in Raleigh and Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville, NC.
Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
