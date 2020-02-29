|
|
Jacqueline Fleming
August 25, 1929 - February 27, 2020
Raleigh
Jacqueline Fleming, 90, of Raleigh passed away on February 27, 2020. She is survived by her children; Elizabeth "Libby" Scott Fleming, David Scott (Peggy) Fleming, Jr., Suzanne (Matt) Schultes and Frank Douglas (Lesley) Fleming; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, David Scott Fleming, Sr.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1 from 4:00PM - 5:30PM at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. The funeral service will follow at 5:30 PM. Burial will be Monday, March 2 at 1:00PM in Oakwood Cemetery, Statesville, NC.
Services provided jointly by Montlawn Funeral Home in Raleigh and Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville, NC.
Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020