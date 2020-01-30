|
Jacqueline E. Gray
Cary
Jacqueline E. Gray, "Jacquie", died on Monday, January 27, 2020. Jacqueline was born in El Paso, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Herman H. and Beatrice M. Gray. She is also preceded in death by Henry A. Clemmer, step-father, and Larry Clemmer, brother. She is survived by Christine Tugwell, step-sister; Jennifer Tugwell, niece; and Douglas Cole Tugwell, nephew.
Jacquie received a scholarship from John Hopkins and completed her undergraduate work there. She did additional studies at Montreat College and Presbyterian School of Christian Education, Richmond, VA.
After teaching in a Christian Day School, Jacquie went to Brazil for three years as a teacher of children of missionaries. After returning to the states, Jacquie had a position as a Spanish teacher in Fayetteville, NC, and in Robeson County, NC. In Robeson County, she taught Spanish and units on Indian studies with particular interest on the Mayan culture and their calendar.
When Jacquie moved to Wake County, she taught at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Hospital. Later she taught at NC State University, Wake County Public Schools, and Raleigh Parks and Recreation.
Jacquie was an active member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered for her work in Shepherd Center-Adult Respite Care, Keenagers, Koinonia, Sunday School, and Stephen Ministry.
Friends of Jacquie wish to thank the Glenaire management and staff for their generosity and loving care to Jacquie for her last few years. They also wish to thank White Memorial Presbyterian Church for providing places to worship, opportunities to minister to others, and to receive ministry. The ministerial staff and members gave to Jacquie a family of caring Christians.
A memorial service will be held at White Memorial on Monday, February 3, at 2:00 pm in Davidson Chapel.
Those wishing to make a memorial gift to Jacquie are asked to consider White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 30, 2020