Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
White Memorial
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Gray Obituary
Jacqueline E. Gray

Cary

Jacqueline E. Gray, "Jacquie", died on Monday, January 27, 2020. Jacqueline was born in El Paso, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Herman H. and Beatrice M. Gray. She is also preceded in death by Henry A. Clemmer, step-father, and Larry Clemmer, brother. She is survived by Christine Tugwell, step-sister; Jennifer Tugwell, niece; and Douglas Cole Tugwell, nephew.

Jacquie received a scholarship from John Hopkins and completed her undergraduate work there. She did additional studies at Montreat College and Presbyterian School of Christian Education, Richmond, VA.

After teaching in a Christian Day School, Jacquie went to Brazil for three years as a teacher of children of missionaries. After returning to the states, Jacquie had a position as a Spanish teacher in Fayetteville, NC, and in Robeson County, NC. In Robeson County, she taught Spanish and units on Indian studies with particular interest on the Mayan culture and their calendar.

When Jacquie moved to Wake County, she taught at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Hospital. Later she taught at NC State University, Wake County Public Schools, and Raleigh Parks and Recreation.

Jacquie was an active member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered for her work in Shepherd Center-Adult Respite Care, Keenagers, Koinonia, Sunday School, and Stephen Ministry.

Friends of Jacquie wish to thank the Glenaire management and staff for their generosity and loving care to Jacquie for her last few years. They also wish to thank White Memorial Presbyterian Church for providing places to worship, opportunities to minister to others, and to receive ministry. The ministerial staff and members gave to Jacquie a family of caring Christians.

A memorial service will be held at White Memorial on Monday, February 3, at 2:00 pm in Davidson Chapel.

Those wishing to make a memorial gift to Jacquie are asked to consider White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -