|
|
Jacqueline Kay (Hammonds) White
May 25, 1953- August 21, 2019
Roxboro
Jacqueline Kay (Hammonds) White, 66, of Roxboro, North Carolina, and formerly of Cary, North Carolina, and West Lafayette, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Jackie was born to Lillie Cox and the late Charles Hammonds Sr. in Indianapolis, Indiana, on May 25, 1953. She graduated Monrovia High School in 1971 before earning a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Purdue University in 1986.
Jackie was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life in 1972. She is survived by her husband, Philip White of Roxboro, NC; daughter, Andrea (William) Jennings of Rougemont, NC; and son, Logan White of Raleigh, NC. Also surviving are her mother, Lillie Cox, and brother, Charles Hammonds Jr., both of Indianapolis, IN. She will also be missed by many extended family members and longtime friends.
Jackie was a talented musician and played piano and saxophone since childhood. She was an avid dancer, especially of ballet and salsa. She also enjoyed cycling, camping, and any other reason to spend time outside. Jackie was loved by many and brought out the best in everyone around her.
A local memorial will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 1:00–4:00 PM at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center, Cary, NC. Donations may be made in Jacqueline's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org). A celebration of life will be planned in Indianapolis, IN, at a later date.
Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 24, 2019