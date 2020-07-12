1/1
Jacqueline M. Jackson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline

Moore Jackson

April 7, 1927 - July 4, 2020

Raleigh

Jacqueline Moore Jackson of Raleigh died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Stewart Health Center. She was a long-time employee at Rex Hospital and a member of Highland United Methodist Church.

She was predeceased by her husband William A. Jackson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Samuel Griggs, her grandchildren Clara Griggs and Simon Griggs, all of Apex, NC, and her brother Adron Moore of Richmond, VA.

The family would like to recognize and thank the entire staff at the Springmoor Retirement Community for their generous and loving care over the years.

Private Family Graveside Services were held at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615 or the Arnold A. and Mildred B. Jackson Library Endowment c/o Friends of the Library, NC State University, Campus Box 7474, Raleigh, NC 27695-7474.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved