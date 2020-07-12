Jacqueline
Moore Jackson
April 7, 1927 - July 4, 2020
Raleigh
Jacqueline Moore Jackson of Raleigh died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Stewart Health Center. She was a long-time employee at Rex Hospital and a member of Highland United Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by her husband William A. Jackson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Samuel Griggs, her grandchildren Clara Griggs and Simon Griggs, all of Apex, NC, and her brother Adron Moore of Richmond, VA.
The family would like to recognize and thank the entire staff at the Springmoor Retirement Community for their generous and loving care over the years.
Private Family Graveside Services were held at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615 or the Arnold A. and Mildred B. Jackson Library Endowment c/o Friends of the Library, NC State University, Campus Box 7474, Raleigh, NC 27695-7474.
