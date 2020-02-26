|
Jacqueline Brigitte Oudia
WAKE FOREST
Jacqueline Brigitte Oudia, a loving daughter, sister, cousin, and friend to all whose lives she touched, transitioned from this life on February 15, 2020.
Born on March 25, 1986, to Suzanna Oudia in Nairobi, Kenya, Jacqueline and her family relocated to the U.S. in the early 1990s and set roots in North Carolina.
She was a brilliant and zealous student. After matriculating through the Wake County Public School System, Jacqueline attended North Carolina State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business management, cum laude. She later attained her Juris Doctor from the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law. She was admitted to practice in Maryland, the Maryland Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court.
Throughout Jacqueline's over 10-year legal career, she worked for the U.S. House of Representatives, Embassy of the Republic of Kenya, and Prince George's County State's Attorney Office to name a few. In 2019, she joined the Charles County State's Attorney Office as an assistant state's attorney. Under the leadership of Tony Covington, she embodied the office's mission "to protect the innocent and punish the guilty with the highest level of fairness and professionalism."
Jacqueline was a proud member of several professional organizations including the American Bar Association; the National Bar Association; the Maryland State Bar Association; the American Immigration Lawyers Association; Prince George's County Bar Association; Montgomery County Bar Association; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; the Diaspora African Women's Network; Young Professionals in Foreign Policy; and the EnVest Foundation. She was also a faithful member of Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, where she sang on the Adult Praise Team and Young Adult Choir.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Peres Oudia and leaves to cherish her memory a loving mother, Suzanna of NC and two siblings–Terry Indula of Modesto, California and Michael Indula of Nairobi, Kenya.
A celebration of Jacqueline's life will be held on Saturday, February 29 at Richland Creek Community Church, 3229 Burlington Mills Road in Wake Forest, NC. Family visitation hour will begin at 11 a.m. and services will begin at noon.
Arrangements by Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Wake Forest, NC. (919-556-7400)
www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2020