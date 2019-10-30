Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Pearce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Pearce


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Pearce Obituary
Jacqueline Rochelle Pearce

April 27, 1940 - October 26,2019

Raleigh

Jacqueline Rochelle Pearce, 79, passed away at home on Saturday morning, October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orie Herman Pearce, Jr. and her parents, Zalph and Jacqueline Rochelle. Jacqui is survived by her two daughters, Susan Pearce Meyer (Jay) and Beth Pearce Wilson (Don), her beloved Life Partner, Mike Carrington, three step-grandchildren, Brock Meyer, Anna Schnell, Donald Wilson, Jr. and her four adorable Yorkies, Patches, Maggie, Jazz and Banjo.

Jacqui was such a generous and caring person. She had a heart for animals, wild and domestic, that was unmatched; from volunteering at the Wake County Animal Shelter and fostering dogs to her daily feeding of the neighborhood deer that she knew by name and showing kindness to Polly the opossum. Jacqui also had a knack for bargain hunting and loved going to the various auctions. If it was a good deal she bought it whether she needed it or not, and then either gave the item to someone in need or gifted it at Christmas to bring joy to others.

Jacqui loved her daughters, Mike and her extended family. She showed love in too many ways to mention. She will be deeply missed, but we are comforted that she is now without pain and in the arms of Jesus.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 beginning at 3:00pm followed by the memorial service at 4:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Wake County Animal Shelter or any other animal rescue organization.
Published in The News & Observer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now