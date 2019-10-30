|
|
Jacqueline Rochelle Pearce
April 27, 1940 - October 26,2019
Raleigh
Jacqueline Rochelle Pearce, 79, passed away at home on Saturday morning, October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orie Herman Pearce, Jr. and her parents, Zalph and Jacqueline Rochelle. Jacqui is survived by her two daughters, Susan Pearce Meyer (Jay) and Beth Pearce Wilson (Don), her beloved Life Partner, Mike Carrington, three step-grandchildren, Brock Meyer, Anna Schnell, Donald Wilson, Jr. and her four adorable Yorkies, Patches, Maggie, Jazz and Banjo.
Jacqui was such a generous and caring person. She had a heart for animals, wild and domestic, that was unmatched; from volunteering at the Wake County Animal Shelter and fostering dogs to her daily feeding of the neighborhood deer that she knew by name and showing kindness to Polly the opossum. Jacqui also had a knack for bargain hunting and loved going to the various auctions. If it was a good deal she bought it whether she needed it or not, and then either gave the item to someone in need or gifted it at Christmas to bring joy to others.
Jacqui loved her daughters, Mike and her extended family. She showed love in too many ways to mention. She will be deeply missed, but we are comforted that she is now without pain and in the arms of Jesus.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 beginning at 3:00pm followed by the memorial service at 4:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Wake County Animal Shelter or any other animal rescue organization.
Published in The News & Observer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019