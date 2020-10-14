Jacqueline "Jackie"
Haithcock Stalnaker
Raleigh
Jackie Stalnaker died peacefully on October 10, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Raleigh. Jackie was born in Ball Ground, Georgia on December 24, 1935 to Morgan and Ernesta Haithcock. After graduating from Cool Springs High School in Forest City, NC she attended Women's College of Greensboro, now UNC-Greensboro. She would later transfer to UNC-Chapel Hill, graduating with a degree in journalism in 1958. While studying at UNC-Chapel Hill, Jackie was inducted into The Valkyries, the highest academic honor society for women at the time. In Forest City she met the love of her life, Clay Stalnaker. They were married in June of 1958.
Before becoming a mother, her professional career utilized a diversity of Jackie's gifts. Her first job as a writer for The Charlotte Observer drew on her journalism skills. After moving to Raleigh, she became the administrative assistant to the NC State Campus Minister which highlighted Jackie's organizational skills and her love of people. While working in campus ministry, Jackie organized the first lesbian organization on NC State's campus which included faculty and students. In 1980, after raising her two sons, she began her career with the North Carolina Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. She retired from that Department in 2010.
Jackie enjoyed life to its fullest. Among her interests were: reading, art, cooking, tennis, swimming, playing bridge, attending the symphony, and traveling. Spending time with her granddaughter, Claire, became her greatest joy in her later years. For 25 years, Jackie and Clay, enjoyed the friendships made in their marriage enrichment group. The group of 15 couples met weekly along with a number of marriage enrichment retreats throughout those 25 years.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Clay Stalnaker; her two sons, Mark of Newton, NC and Brent of Raleigh; NC; and her granddaughter, Claire, the delight of her life.
A family memorial service will be held at Pullen Memorial on Thursday, October 15. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in supporting the homeless population of Raleigh.
