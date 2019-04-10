|
Jacky Thomas
Knightdale
Our beautiful Jackie fell asleep in death on April 1, 2019. Jackie was born July 23, 1975 to Frank and Carol Dreamer. She graduated High School in 1993. On Oct 2, 1999 Jackie married her love, Candino (Dino) Thomas. In 2002 Jackie and Dino moved to Knightdale NC. Jackie and Dino shared a mutual love of travel and beautiful beaches. She was a loving Pug mommy. She was an amazing Wife, Sister, Aunt, and fiercely loyal friend. Jackie was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 1, 1989. She was a Paralegal at Burns, Day & Presnell in Raleigh, NC. Jackie is preceded in death by her Mother Carol Ann Dreamer. Funeral services will be held on April 20 2019 @ 3 PM at The ACE Center 7027 Knightdale Blvd, Knightdale, NC 27545.
Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019