Dr. Jae Young Park
Raleigh
Dr. Jae Young Park passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at the age of 89 on February 6, 2020 in Oakland, CA. A native of South Korea, Dr. Park was a Professor of Physics at North Carolina State University for 37 years until his retirement. Dr. Park is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Sue Oak (Lee); loving daughter, Measue Liotta (of Oakland, CA) and sons David Kyung Soo and his wife Elly (of Newton, MA) and Paul Gene Soo and his wife Laurie (of Upper St. Clair, PA); eight grandchildren Erin, Colin, Joe, Sarah, Rachel, Becca, Robert, and Jenny; and three great grandchildren Jordan, Luca and Elio.
Dr. Park obtained his Ph.D. in Physics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He obtained his M.S. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and B.S. from Seoul National University, and also studied at Carnegie Institute of Technology, now Carnegie Mellon University. He was a visiting professor at Pohang University of Science & Technology, Kyoto University, and at the University of Giessen in Germany. His research focus was in the field of theoretical nuclear physics. Dr. Park lectured throughout the world and authored many notable scientific papers. He co-authored the book, "Nuclear Molecules," with his German colleagues Walter Greiner and Werner Scheid. Dr. Park served on many professional societies with distinction, including the Association of Korean Physicists in America (AKPA), and was a past president of Korean-American Scientists and Engineers Association (KSEA). He was a mentor to numerous students and visiting scholars during his years at NC State. He and his wife were active in the Korean American community and renowned for their hospitality to countless students and visitors.
After his retirement, Dr. Park and his wife moved to Andover, MA. They later lived in a retirement community in Seal Beach, CA before moving to a senior living community in Oakland, CA to be close to family. A man of strong faith, Dr. Park attended Olin T. Binkley Church during his graduate school days in Chapel Hill and served at the Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh. He also served as an elder of the North Carolina Korean Church and Seal Beach Sa-Rang Church. Dr. Park had many interests. He loved to listen to opera and classical music and enjoyed attending concerts and watching movie musicals. He and his wife traveled extensively all over the world and spent 25 summers in Germany where Dr. Park conducted scientific research. In addition to his immediate family, Dr. Park leaves three brothers and many nephews and a niece. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on February 29, 11 am, at Sa-Rang Church at Leisure World retirement community, Seal Beach CA.In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Park's memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020