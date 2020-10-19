1/1
Jake Hill Wright Jr.
1925 - 2020

Jake Hill Wright, Jr.

June 20, 1925 ~ October 16, 2020

Louisburg

Jake Hill Wright, Jr, 95, of Louisburg and formerly of Middlesex, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Oxford. He was born June 20, 1925 in Nash County a son of the late Jake Hill Wright, Sr. and Vera Kemp Wright. Jake was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Hildred Lewis Wright and a brother John Wright.

Jake was retired from Middlesex Post Office after serving many years as the Postmaster. He was a member of the Middlesex Baptist Church. He enjoyed yard work, fishing and most of all spending time with his family.

Jake is survived by his two children: Jane W. Riggs, and her husband, Monty, of Louisburg, and Jake Hill Wright, III and his wife Jane, of Raleigh; his grandchildren: Alan Riggs and his wife Courtney, of Greenville, Doug Riggs and his wife Erin, of Pittsboro, Michael Wright of Raleigh and Stephen Wright of Raleigh; and his greatgrandchildren: Meredith Riggs of Pittsboro, Briley Riggs of Pittsboro and Noah Riggs of Greenville.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery, located off of NC Hwy 231 South, in Middlesex.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Middlesex Baptist Church PO Box 369 Middlesex, NC 27557

Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hollywood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
919-496-3161
