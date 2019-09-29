|
|
James A.
McKane, Jr.
Cary
James A. McKane, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 25, 2019.
Jim was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, son the late James and Emily McKane. He graduated from Myers High School and Carnegie-Mellon University, with a B.S. degree in Printing Management. He was a Korean War Veteran and was President of the family printing company, Llewellyn & McKane, in Wilkes-Barre, PA until it was sold in 1965. After the sale of the company, he went on to work in Materials Management in several Fortune 500 companies retiring in 1996 from Chattem Pharmaceuticals in Chattanooga, TN.
Jim was married in 1957 to the former Joan Jennings in Wilkes-Barre, PA. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and adored his three Golden Retrievers.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joan, and his five children: Kevin (Ellen), Mark, Robert (Candace), Joanne, and Trish (John) and seven grandchildren: Kent and Will McKane, Kate Lynch, Joseph McKane, Brian and Emily Wall, and Jack Hart.
Jim was a life-long Catholic and a Hospital Eucharistic Minister. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Apex, NC. Visitation will take place in the church vestibule at 10:15am and the Mass will begin at 11am. Inurnment will follow the Mass at St. Andrew's Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019