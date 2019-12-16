|
|
Jim Trantham
Canton
James A. "Jim" Trantham, age 88, went home to the Lord on December 13, 2019.
Jim was born and lived most of his life in Haywood County. Jim is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Bryan Edwards and Adam Trantham.
He worked his way through college, earning degrees from Gardner Web and Carson Newman University. Jim retired from Champion Paper as a superintendent. Throughout his life, Jim served as church choir director in communities where he resided. Jim was a renowned mountain ballad singer, musician and storyteller, performing with his family across the southeast. He made exceptional quality musical instruments including dulcimers, banjos and guitars, which have been sold throughout the United States and the world. He served as an exhibitor and director for the Village Of Yesteryear heritage craft demonstration program at the NC State Fair for many years. He reconstructed a 200 year old log home which is a testament to his boundless energy and creativity. With his wife Carolyn, Jim traveled to all fifty States, Canada and much of Europe. To his family, he was a faithful loving provider and friend who could build or repair anything. A long-standing member of Canton First Baptist Church, Jim passed on his Christian faith, love of music, craftsmanship, sense of humor and relentless work ethic to his family. He never stopped learning, building and creating: reflecting the creative nature of our loving God to all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Smithdeal Trantham; two sons, Mark and Kathy Trantham and Doug and Amy Trantham; four grandchildren, Jacob Trantham, Emily Fleenor, Sara Gatilogo, and Robin Hayes; and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Canton First Baptist Church with the Reverend Court Green and Reverend Ray Shepard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Canton First Baptist Church, 74 Academy Street, Canton, NC 28716 or Haywood Christian Ministries, 150 Branner Avenue, Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Mr. Trantham has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 16, 2019