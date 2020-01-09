Home

James Aippersbach


1968 - 2020
James Aippersbach Obituary
James "Jimmy" Aippersbach

January 17, 1968 - January 6, 2020

Garner

Jimmy Aippersbach , age 51, of Garner, passed away at his home on January 6 surrounded by family and friends. Born in Memphis, TN, he was the son of Patrick Aippersbach of Etowah, NC and the late Judy Aippersbach of Smithfield, NC who passed away in December 2015.

A remembrance service will be scheduled at a later date.

Surviving are his sister, Karen Aippersbach of Hope Mills, NC and son Christian Cavanaugh of Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 9, 2020
