James Henry Anderson
January 11, 1926 - April 20, 2020
Mebane
Mr. James Henry Anderson, 94, of Mebane passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Mebane Ridge Assisted Living. Mr. Anderson was the husband of Christine Barfield Anderson who survives. He was born January 11, 1926 to the late James Anderson and Effie McGauley Anderson.
Mr. Anderson was a member of University Baptist Church in Chapel Hill and also served in the United States Army during World War II.
Other than his spouse, Mr. Anderson is survived two sons, James Hampton Anderson and John Allen Anderson; three daughters, Alicia Anderson, Laurie Anderson Harris and Sue Anderson Rousselo. Mr. Anderson is also survived by two step-sons; Richard Gray Byrd and Jonathan Christian Byrd. James is survived also by a brother, Ellis Turner Anderson and one sister, Betty Anderson Rossman, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his first wife, Mrs. Dorothy Alice Anderson.
A private graveside will be held for the family only.
Walker's Funeral Home of Mebane is caring for the Anderson Family.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2020