Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home of Mebane
304 W Center St
Mebane, NC 27302
(919) 563-9211
Resources
More Obituaries for James Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Anderson


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Anderson Obituary
James Henry Anderson

January 11, 1926 - April 20, 2020

Mebane

Mr. James Henry Anderson, 94, of Mebane passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Mebane Ridge Assisted Living. Mr. Anderson was the husband of Christine Barfield Anderson who survives. He was born January 11, 1926 to the late James Anderson and Effie McGauley Anderson.

Mr. Anderson was a member of University Baptist Church in Chapel Hill and also served in the United States Army during World War II.

Other than his spouse, Mr. Anderson is survived two sons, James Hampton Anderson and John Allen Anderson; three daughters, Alicia Anderson, Laurie Anderson Harris and Sue Anderson Rousselo. Mr. Anderson is also survived by two step-sons; Richard Gray Byrd and Jonathan Christian Byrd. James is survived also by a brother, Ellis Turner Anderson and one sister, Betty Anderson Rossman, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his first wife, Mrs. Dorothy Alice Anderson.

A private graveside will be held for the family only.

Walker's Funeral Home of Mebane is caring for the Anderson Family.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Funeral Home of Mebane
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -