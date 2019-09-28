Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victory Tabernacle Church-God
11700 Genito Rd
Midlothian, VA 23112
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Victory Tabernacle Chapel
11700 Genito Road
Midlothian, VA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Victory Tabernacle Chapel
11700 Genito Road
Midlothian, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Aycock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Aycock


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Aycock Obituary
James "Jim" Aycock

January 18, 1935 to September 10, 2019

Grantsville, MD

James "Jim" Aycock, 84 went home to be with our Lord on September 10th. He is survived by his children Jamey (Lori), Lynn, Bridgette (Jeff), Jordan (Kristin), Jake (Camilla), one brother, Billy (Nancy), seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

After high school he went in the Army and then Navy Reserves. After working briefly for Western Electric he began his long career in Insurance working in Charlotte, Raleigh, Matthews NC, Richmond and Huntington West Virginia where he retired as Branch Manager. Later in life he found a love for painting and made some real masterpieces which we will treasure. After a long illness Jim resided in a nursing home in Maryland where he kept everyone straight.

A Memorial Service will be held at Victory Tabernacle Chapel, 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian VA on October 5th with visitation from 3 to 4 and the Service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made to missionaries Bill and Linda Lewis of Gospel Glory Ministries, P.O. 5658, Midlothian VA 23112 or Victory Tabernacle 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 23112.

A special thanks to his care giver Andrea Croskey for her love and caring support to him during his final months of life.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.