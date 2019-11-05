|
James Thomas Bales, Jr.
December 6, 1930 - November 3, 2019
Buies Creek
Retired US Air Force Lt Colonel James Thomas Bales, Jr., 88, of Buies Creek, a true American Hero, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his residence.
Jim was a graduate of NC State University with a degree in Geology. He later earned his Master's. He was very proud to have served his country in the US Air Force for 21 years; during which, as a decorated pilot, he valiantly flew missions and fought battles in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Jim loved Buies Creek First Baptist Church and served his church as a deacon. He also volunteered his time and energy to Habitat for Humanity, the Lion's Club, and Meals on Wheels.
Jim truly walked among all people with love, compassion, and understanding.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Stella Bales; stepmother, Marguarete; his sister, Jean; and his first wife, Roland.
He is survived by his three children, Caroline, Phillipp, and Andrew; his second wife, Nancy Marshbanks Bales; his three stepchildren, Nancy, Susan, and Melissa; and his two grandchildren, Graham and Rebecca.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buies Creek First Baptist Church, 118 Main St, Buies Creek, NC 27506.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 5, 2019