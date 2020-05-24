James M. Ball, JR



February 9, 1927-May 14, 2020



Raleigh



Dr. James M. Ball, 93, of Raleigh, NC., formerly of East Tennessee, died on May 14, 2020). A memorial service will be held at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh at a later date.



Jimmy was preceded in death by infant son Byron Philip Ball, son James Monroe Ball, III (Trey), parents J. Monroe and Harriet Easterly Ball, stepmother Alicia Summers Ball, sister, Elizabeth Lanning, and beloved Aunt Julia and Uncle Sherman Jarrell. Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Betty Joyce Fox Ball, Julia Berry and husband Dr. Bill Berry of Raleigh; son, Christopher and wife Christine of Los Angeles, CA, brother, Cullen and wife Ann of South Pittsburgh, TN; brother, William and wife Jenny of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Michael and Emily Pratt, Nicholas and Preston Ball, Erin Spalinski (David), Rachel Berry (Ben Young), James Berry; greatgrandchildren Noah Spalinski and Thomas Young. There are also several nieces and nephews.



Jimmy was born in Athens, TN to the Rev. James M. and Harriet Easterly Ball. He graduated from Greeneville High School, Greenevile, TN after which he enlisted in the US Army, where he served as a Finance Clerk Typist with the 120 Replacement Battalion at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii. While there he worked on weekends with the youth at the base Chapel. He graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College with an AB degree and later received an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity; Emory and Henry College; and Candler School of Theology at Emory University, Atlanta, GA.



Jimmy was a member of the Holston Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church for over 40 years, where he served the Rising Fawn Circuit, Rising Fawn, GA; Woodmore UMC, Chattanooga, TN; Concord UMC, Knoxville, TN; Keith Memorial UMC, Athens, TN; First UMC, Morristown, TN; Middlebrook Pike UMC, Knoxville, TN. He also served the Chattanooga, TN and Big Stone Gap, VA districts as District Superintendent. Following retirement in 1992, he was part-time Minister of Congregational Care for five years at Concord UMC, Knoxville, TN. He was also Interim Pastor at First UMC Morristown, TN and Colonial Heights UMC, Knoxville, TN.



He was an active member of Boards and Agencies in the Conference, serving on The Board of Trustees of the Holston Conference Colleges; a member of the Board of Trustees of Tennessee Wesleyan College; a member of the Board of Directors of Holston Home for Children and Asbury Acres Retirement Homes. Other activities in which he was involved were: building Habitat for Humanity Homes, Second Harvest and Wake Interfaith Hospitality Network.



He was active in the communities where he lived, serving on the YMCA Boards in Athens, TN and Wise County, VA; the McMinn Mental Health Center in Athens and the Community Mental Health and Mental Retardation Services in Wise County, VA; President of the Board of Directors of Community Effort Against Spouse Abuse, Morristown; a member of Kiwanis Clubs and Ruritan Club.



Upon moving to Raleigh, he became a member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, where he was active in the Wesleyan Service Class and was trained as a Stephen Minister.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the J. Monroe and Alicia Ball Scholarship Fund, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 East College Street, Athens, TN 37303 or Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.



