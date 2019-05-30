James Belton Sessoms,



James Belton Sessoms, 81, passed away peacefully May 26, 2019 at Woodbury Wellness Center, Hampstead, NC.



Born on October 9, 1937 in Robeson County, NC, he was the son of the late Clarence P. and Vera Arnette Sessoms.



Mr. Sessoms graduated from Lumberton High School and attended The Citadel in Charleston, SC and North Carolina State University. He worked for the Department of Transportation in Highway Commission Civil Engineering as a Project Leader and retired with 32 years of service. He worked for Kimley Horn in Cary, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC.



Belton was a member of Little River Community Church and served as co-chairman of the Deacon Board for more than twelve years. He was a good Christian, a loving husband and father, and a good neighbor.



Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Cherry Sessoms; son, Belton Sessoms, Jr.; and brother, Bobby A. Sessoms. He is predeceased by one brother, Jerrel P. Sessoms.



A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 2741-5014 (800-708-7644).



Published in The News & Observer on May 30, 2019