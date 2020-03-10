|
James Thompson "Tommy" Boone
Nov. 16, 1940 - March 7, 2020
Smithfield
James Thompson "Tommy" Boone, age 79, of Smithfield passed away suddenly March 7 at his home. Born to James and Ethel Boone at their home on North Street in Smithfield. He was raised in Smithfield along with his sister Rebecca (Baggett) d. and brother, William Thaddeus "Buck" Boone (Simpsonville, SC). Graduated from Smithfield High School in 1959. He served in the National Guard. He worked in the tobacco industry for 41 years. He was Vice President of Sales with Standard Commercial Tobacco Company. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener. He was a kind father and devoted husband. He leaves behind a wife of 53 years, Camille Hampton Boone, daughter, Ina Boone Sytniak and son, Hunter Thompson Boone. Grandsons Grant Sytniak and Joshua Boone and granddaughter Lyda Boone. Visitation at First Presbyterian Church of Smithfield on Thursday, March 12 from 6-8pm with a funeral service at the church on Friday, March 13 at 11am. Donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Building Fund.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2020