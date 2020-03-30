Home

More Obituaries for James Bumgarner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bumgarner


1944 - 2020
James Bumgarner Obituary
James Edward "Jimmy" Bumgarner

August 26, 1944 - March 28, 2020

Garner

James Edward "Jimmy" Bumgarner, passed away on March 28, 2020. He was born in Raleigh on August 26, 1944 to the late Jefferson Hall and Elsie Bumgarner. Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda ; son, Jeff and his wife, Michelle; one grandchild, Justin Edward.

Due to public health concerns, the family will have a private graveside on Thursday morning. A visitation for friends and family with military honors will be held at a later date at Montlawn Funeral Home 2911 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh NC 27603. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 30, 2020
