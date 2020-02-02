|
James C. Goad, Jr.
4/27/36 - 1/16/20
Raleigh
James Calvin Goad, Jr., 83, born in Alta Vista, VA, to James Calvin Goad and Julia Glass Goad. Jim graduated McLeansville HS & UNC-Chapel Hill and worked in the insurance industry 40 years. Predeceased by brothers Wayne, Jerry & Charles Goad, Wesley Johnson and stepdaughter Katherine Poole. Survived by wife Brenda Poole Goad; sons Dean (Carol), Summerfield, & Mark, Greensboro; daughter Kim Goad, Leland; stepdaughter Susan Poole, Pine Knoll Shores; stepson Craig Poole, Raleigh; brother, David Goad, Pleasant Garden; 5 grandchildren; aunts Betty Dooley & Madelyn Sink, Forest, VA, Dorothy Burgess & Sadie Layne, Alta Vista,VA. Memorial service at a later date in the mountains of VA.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020