1/1
James C. Munns
1938 - 2020
James Clarence "Butch" Munns, Jr.

January 10, 1938 - July 25, 2020

Pine Knoll Shores

James Clarence "Butch" Munns, Jr. was born at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC January 10, 1938 to James C. "Jake" Munns, Sr. and Elizabeth Chapen Munns. The hospital statement of account showed a total charge for the eighty-day stay of $47.95. He was the oldest of eight children. After graduation from Needham Broughton High School in 1956, he joined the Navy and served aboard the air-craft carrier, USS Saratoga. When discharged, Butch was hired in to the Raleigh Fire Department. He and Sandra Walker Perez were married November 20, 1961 and lived in Raleigh and Garner until he retired from the Fire Department with the rank of Captain after serving 37 years. Butch and Sandra moved to Pine Knoll Shores, NC January 2000 where he enjoyed many hours of fishing and boating. Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Sandra, along with three sons, Kent Perez (Kristie) Kevin Perez (Ann) and Michael Munns and four grand-children, Charlie, Cody, Kaleb and Maria. He also leaves three sisters and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister. At the family's request there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Red Cross, 35 Shoreline Drive, New Bern, NC, 28563 or The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
