James C. Powell, Sr.



January 28, 1935 – March 7, 2019



Fuquay-Varina



James Cary "Jimmy" Powell, Sr., 84, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Wake County to the late Ray and Josephine Fleming Powell.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Powell.



Jimmy is survived by his wife of 63 years Kay Currin Powell; son, Cary Powell; daughter, Jenni Keith and husband, David; grandchildren, Cassidy, Catherine and David Michael Keith all of Fuquay-Varina; two sisters, Joan Roundy and Martha Pearce both of Fuquay-Varina; two brothers, Robert Powell of Sneads Ferry and Ricky Powell and wife, Vicki of Fuquay-Varina.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Wake Chapel Christian Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wake Chapel Christian Church, Building Loan, 905 Wake Chapel Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.thomasfuneral.com Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019