Boles Funeral Home
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 692-6262
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
360 East Massachusetts Avenue
Southern Pines, NC
James C. Thompson


1927 - 2019 Obituary
James C. Thompson Obituary
James C. Thompson

Southern Pines

James Crenshaw Thompson passed to his heavenly home on March 5, 2019. He was born in Vance County N.C on October 29, 1927. In lieu of flowers please plant one, fill a bird feeder and make donations to Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Services will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal 360 East Massachusetts Avenue Southern Pines, NC 28387 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00PM.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2019
