James C. Thompson
Southern Pines
James Crenshaw Thompson passed to his heavenly home on March 5, 2019. He was born in Vance County N.C on October 29, 1927. In lieu of flowers please plant one, fill a bird feeder and make donations to Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Services will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal 360 East Massachusetts Avenue Southern Pines, NC 28387 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00PM.
Services arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2019