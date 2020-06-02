James Cooper Williamson



Raleigh



James Cooper Williamson, 65, passed away suddenly at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 13, 2020. Jim was born in Puerto Rico on October 9, 1954, to his father, Lamont W. Williamson and his mother, Janet Cooper Williamson (both predeceased).



Jim attended Glenelg High School in Maryland and went on to graduate from the University of Maryland. He worked for twenty-four years with First Citizens Bank and worked a full day before he passed away. Jim was the Senior Loan Records Specialist at the Operations Center in Raleigh. Jim was an avid reader, enjoyed writing, and took a keen interest in history, including the Civil War. His brothers and sister remember how well he played Monopoly as a child, and his nieces and nephews remember Jim as a skillful Scrabble player.



Jim is survived by his sister and three brothers, Jana (Williamson) Dauberman and husband Marshall, Lane Williamson and wife Sue, Lee Williamson and wife Funmi, and Derrick Williamson and wife Mary. Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



A private memorial service will take place at a future time. Jim's family would like to thank his coworkers for their kindness and support. The family would also like to thank National Cremation Service in Raleigh for their attentive care and compassion.



If you would like to honor Jim and his love of animals, especially dogs, you can make a donation of money or needed supplies to a local animal shelter, or you can take your dog or a neighbor's dog for a long walk.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store