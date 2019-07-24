Home

James Cahill Obituary
James Cahill

July 22, 1963 - July, 20 2019

Raleigh

James Cahill, 55, of Raleigh, NC, returned to The Lord on July 20 2019. Jim passed away peacefully in his sleep and is survived by his wonderful wife of 33 years, Elaine and his only son John. Leaving us so soon means that Jim is also survived by his mother Una, sister Rosemary and brothers John, Joe and Mike. Preceded in death by his father, Joe.

Published in The News & Observer on July 24, 2019
