James D. Smith
January 15, 1934 - November 7, 2019
RALEIGH
James David Smith, 85, died Thursday at his home. Born in Sampson County, he was the son of the late Pete Smith and Glendon Lockamy Smith.
Mr. Smith was founder and CEO of Smith Addressing Machine Service; BEC Plastic Card Solutions and J&M Smith Enterprises.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday at Highland Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Clayton.
Survivors include his sons, Mark Smith and wife, Jennifer of Garner and Dale Smith and wife, June of Swansboro; sister, Martha Taylor of Newton Grove; grandchildren, Travis, Tyler, Madison and Hunter Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Smith and his daughter, Glenna Smith.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 4:00-6:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Able to Serve, 2100 Buffaloe Rd., Garner, NC 27529 or to Highland Baptist Church, 8524 Crowder Rd., Raleigh, NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 9, 2019