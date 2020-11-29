James Dashner
March 11, 1922 - November 22, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - James W. Dashner, age 98, died at the Carolina Reserve on November 22, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1922, to the late Irene and Wilfred Dashner.
James grew up in Springfield, Vermont. In 1944, he graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the US Navy during World War II, in both the Atlantic and Pacific. He spent his career working as a mechanical engineer, and worked on the early development of diesel locomotives, design of the triton nuclear submarine and in the valve industry. He was considered one of the leading valve development engineers in the US, earning many US and international patents.
He was married to Emily Louise for 74 years. He enjoyed playing golf, duplicate bridge, and traveling. He was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church.
James is survived by his wife, Emily Louise Dashner; four children, Roger (Lillian) Dashner, Peter (Diane) Dashner, Paul (Shona) Dashner, and Carol (Mike) McMorrow as well as six grandchildren, Adam Dashner, Ian Dashner, Erin Dashner, Alyson Dashner, Jennifer McMorrow, and Rebecca McMorrow.
Funeral services for James will be private, however, the service will be viewable starting on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Please visit Hall-Wynne's website for the link.
The Dashner family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
