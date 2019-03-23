James David Ray III



August 28, 1945 - March 19, 2019



Raleigh



James David Ray III passed away on March 19, 2019 after a lengthy illness.



Jim was born in Raleigh on August 28, 1945 to James D. and Mae Swanner Ray. He completed Broughton High School in 1963 and then graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1967.



Following college he entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army Europe Band, where he was first chair clarinet as well as translator. After the Army, he stayed in Germany for a time, living and working. He was fluent in German and used his language skills well as he traveled much of Europe.



Jim was a lifelong numismatist, and spent several years as a rare coin dealer. In 1980 he returned to Raleigh and worked with his father and brother at Raleigh Office Supply Company. After his retirement, he pursued his love of nature by buying a cabin on a lake in Maine where he hiked, biked, and kayaked each summer and fall. .



Jim had a quirky sense of humor which both delighted and (sometimes) vexed his family and friends. He will be remembered, as well, for his infectious laughter and his warm and generous nature.



Jim was predeceased by his parents and is survived by twin brother Mike Ray (wife Gail), and sister Nancy Ray McBride (husband Elliott), both of Raleigh; sister Amanda Ray of Bloomington, Indiana; nieces Amanda Long Ramseur (husband Bobby), Ashley Ray, Ariel Karrar (husband Brian), and Skylar Rhodes (husband Kyle). Of special note, his nephew, David Long, Jr., of Raleigh, was his primary caregiver and trusted aide for the past few years.



A memorial service will be planned at a future date. Those wishing to honor Jim might consider making a donation to "Friends of Acadia", PO Box 45, Bar Harbor, ME 04609, an organization that supports Acadia National Park, a place he loved and enjoyed.



Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 23, 2019